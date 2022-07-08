Binamon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,308.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $53,308.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00131163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00453580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

