Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.67.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $512.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.60. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

