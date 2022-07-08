Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Tops $13.21

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $13.21 or 0.00060498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,959.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,748.15 or 0.99985433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

