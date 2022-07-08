Bitcoin SV Price Tops $56.70 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $90.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.70 or 0.00261747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,661.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00505494 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,108,895 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

