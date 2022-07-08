BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.84

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $508.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.