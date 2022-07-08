BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CII opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
