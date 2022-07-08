BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CII opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

