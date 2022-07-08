BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 211,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.91 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

