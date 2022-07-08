BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:EGF opened at $10.47 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

