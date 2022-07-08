BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
