BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

