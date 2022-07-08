BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.75).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.