BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
