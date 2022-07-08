BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,037,000 after purchasing an additional 443,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter.

