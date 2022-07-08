Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.95 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $648.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

