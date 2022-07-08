Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Acquires $22,500.00 in Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian purchased 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian purchased 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian purchased 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian purchased 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,327.95.

OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

