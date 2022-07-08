BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

