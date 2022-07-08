BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 on July 20th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.405 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPT. StockNews.com began coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

