Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.27

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 358951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.
Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)
