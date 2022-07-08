Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €61.96 ($64.54) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.79. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

