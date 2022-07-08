Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.71.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.