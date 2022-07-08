Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.46.

BRX opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

