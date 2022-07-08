Brokerages Set Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target at $10.69

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

A number of research firms have commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

HYZN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,365,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

