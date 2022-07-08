Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.24.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.