BTIG Research Trims Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Target Price to $75.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $394,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 34.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 169.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

