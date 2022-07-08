Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $60.52 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

