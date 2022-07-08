Bunicorn (BUNI) One Day Volume Tops $40,136.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 8% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $82,684.72 and $40,136.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.01448693 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

