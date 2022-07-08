Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,671.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,671.25.
Several research firms recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Shares of BZLFY opened at $34.25 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Bunzl (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
