Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,671.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,671.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY opened at $34.25 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.