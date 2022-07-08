Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURBY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.73) to GBX 2,070 ($25.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.34) to GBX 1,848 ($22.38) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.61) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 2,142 ($25.94) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,727.39.

BURBY opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4234 dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

