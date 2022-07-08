Burlington Stores (BURL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/8/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/22/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/31/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $215.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $209.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $207.00.
- 5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00.
Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. 618,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.