Burlington Stores (BURL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/31/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $215.00.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $209.00.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $207.00.

5/27/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00.

5/17/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00.

5/16/2022 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. 618,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

