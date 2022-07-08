Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.