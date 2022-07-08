Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

CCD opened at $21.92 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 440,000 shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.