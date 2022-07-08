Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.64

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.64 and traded as low as C$62.16. Calian Group shares last traded at C$63.29, with a volume of 10,154 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.27. The company has a market cap of C$730.18 million and a PE ratio of 83.64.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.