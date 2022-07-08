Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $11,222.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.95 or 0.05623606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00071703 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

