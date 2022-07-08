Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.