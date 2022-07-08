Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $370.48

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$370.48 and traded as low as C$319.99. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$319.99, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.93 million and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$368.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$348.55.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$1.34. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.40 billion.
About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
