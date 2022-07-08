Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CCBG opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $473.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

