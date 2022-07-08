Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 210.17 ($2.55).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAPC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($2.98) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

LON CAPC opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.30 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4,833.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.24.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

