Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

