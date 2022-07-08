Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CJ opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.81.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,576,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,180,290.40. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $579,100 over the last three months.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.