Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Tiffany Olson Acquires 1,320 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Tiffany Olson purchased 1,320 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

