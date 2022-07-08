Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 513,923 shares.The stock last traded at $119.28 and had previously closed at $119.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

