CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 30,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 87,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other CBTX news, Director Michael A. Havard purchased 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBTX by 11.4% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CBTX by 24.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CBTX by 26.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in CBTX by 95.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CBTX by 250.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

