CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.64. CDW has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

