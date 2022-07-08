Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 9,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 901,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

CELU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

