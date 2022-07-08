Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515,417 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

