Center For Asset Management LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

