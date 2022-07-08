CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

