Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

