Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.33 ($1.19).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 1.41 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 79.07 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 36,194,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,287,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.65. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09).

In other news, insider Heidi Mottram purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,171.95). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,308.82). Insiders have bought 17,204 shares of company stock worth $1,427,262 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

