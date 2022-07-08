Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.33 ($1.19).
Shares of CNA traded up GBX 1.41 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 79.07 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 36,194,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,287,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.65. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09).
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
