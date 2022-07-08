CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading Down 1.3%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CFN Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7,267.03% and a negative net margin of 297.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

