Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 126,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 263,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.91.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.